Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Sells $773,360.00 in Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $773,360.00.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $82.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 664,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

