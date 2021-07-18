Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in June

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 304,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,986 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of NYSE:UTF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 97,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,942. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

