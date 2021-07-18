Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 8.8% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,997,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after buying an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after buying an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,279,000 after buying an additional 1,673,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

CL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.39. 6,527,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $479,680.11. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,773 shares of company stock worth $7,863,935 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

