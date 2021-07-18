Collective (CO2) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. Collective has a total market cap of $227,423.64 and $149,864.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Collective has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00049841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.11 or 0.00830672 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 251,966 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

