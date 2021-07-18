Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 67,641 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

