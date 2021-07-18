Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.73. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,409,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,646,147. Comcast has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $263.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

