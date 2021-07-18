Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 684,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:FIX traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.43. 162,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,484. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.30%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

