Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.75 ($6.76).

Commerzbank stock opened at €5.48 ($6.45) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 1-year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.27.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

