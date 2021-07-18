Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 115.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Conduent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 664,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

