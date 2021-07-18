CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.40.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $129.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.39. CONMED has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,930 shares of company stock worth $11,500,304. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 51.5% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

