Contentos Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $35.45 million and $5.06 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,606,847 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, "COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO "

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

