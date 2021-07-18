Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Copart were worth $24,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.12. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.66 and a 12 month high of $141.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 in the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

