Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$5.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.22.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$3.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.97. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$5.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$701.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,048,311.60. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. Insiders have sold 435,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,420 in the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

