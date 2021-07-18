CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 81 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,947 shares of company stock valued at $64,456,354. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.48.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.38 on Friday, hitting $644.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,370,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,674,998. The stock has a market cap of $620.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $626.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

