CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $423,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

NYSE PSX traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

