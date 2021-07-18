CoreFirst Bank & Trust Purchases 1,600 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 118.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after buying an additional 434,688 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 200.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,214 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 695,133 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,744,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

VOD stock remained flat at $$16.29 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,872,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,422. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

