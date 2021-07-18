CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Position Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,791 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 78.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPLG opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.97. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

