Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,343 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

MFG opened at $2.83 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

