Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,278 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,383,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,515 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,078,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 219,242 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 482,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 293,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TKC opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.56. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.1127 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

