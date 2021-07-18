Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Calibre Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.37.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calibre Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$1.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.93. The company has a market cap of C$576.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.36 and a twelve month high of C$2.80.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$103.89 million during the quarter.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

