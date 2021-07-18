Cormark Cuts First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$25.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$26.25 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FR. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.60.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$16.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$12.48 and a 1 year high of C$30.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.08.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,000. Also, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,817,750. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,865,400.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

