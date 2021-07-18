CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Sold by Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 207,851 shares during the quarter. CorMedix comprises approximately 0.1% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Elliott Investment Management L.P. owned 4.08% of CorMedix worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 8.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09. CorMedix Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 9,363.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. Research analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CorMedix news, EVP Elizabeth Masson-Hurlburt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $55,360.00. Also, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares in the company, valued at $995,155.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

