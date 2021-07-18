CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

CRMD opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $238.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.30.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 9,363.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,034 shares in the company, valued at $995,155.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Masson-Hurlburt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CorMedix by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 258,101 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter valued at about $7,528,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 73,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CorMedix by 629.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 244,444 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

