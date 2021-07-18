Corriente Advisors LLC Takes $12.95 Million Position in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 713,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,948,000. Lantern Pharma comprises about 4.8% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Corriente Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Lantern Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTRN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lantern Pharma by 351.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LTRN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,788. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $24.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantern Pharma Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

