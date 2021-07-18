Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $218.84 and last traded at $220.06. Approximately 19,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,082,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.09.

Specifically, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,289 shares of company stock valued at $42,210,558. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

