Covalis Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 119,248 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 119,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,000. Renewable Energy Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Covalis Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Covalis Capital LLP owned about 0.27% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.45. 1,111,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,511. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

REGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

