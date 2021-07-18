Covalis Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 1,467,217 Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,467,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,583,000. Diversey accounts for about 4.4% of Covalis Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

DSEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ DSEY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

