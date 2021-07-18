Covalis Capital LLP Buys New Shares in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYACU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYACU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

