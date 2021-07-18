Covalis Capital LLP Buys New Stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLBLU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

OTCMKTS GLBLU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,735. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

