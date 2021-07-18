Covalis Capital LLP Makes New Investment in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,274,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $13,969,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $8,096,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,992,000.

DHC Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,158. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

