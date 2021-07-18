Covalis Capital LLP Purchases New Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 211,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,000. The Chemours accounts for about 1.2% of Covalis Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 78,145 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,678. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The Chemours’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

