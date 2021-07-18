Covalis Capital LLP Takes $1.24 Million Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,613,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $8,449,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,518,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,964,000.

Shares of PMGMU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 42,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,004. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

