CPChain (CPC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $91,454.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $91,454.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

