Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Major Shareholder Sells $5,644,067.38 in Stock

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 983,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $5,644,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eric Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Creatd alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Eric Goldberg sold 206,397 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $745,093.17.

Shares of Creatd stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Creatd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTD. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creatd in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Creatd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Creatd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Creatd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Creatd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.