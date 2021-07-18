Credit Suisse AG Buys 5,409 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313,342 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,425 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,954,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 907,708 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $100.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $102.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.25.

