Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

FBNC stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

