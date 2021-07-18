Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Kraton worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth about $10,422,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kraton by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 307,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,482,000 after purchasing an additional 244,433 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kraton by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRA shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

NYSE KRA opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.40. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $45.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

