Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,282 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter worth $204,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter worth $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Matthews International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter worth $756,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

MATW opened at $33.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.