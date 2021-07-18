Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,178 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200,606 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 29.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 175.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $45.29 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

