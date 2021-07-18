Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.