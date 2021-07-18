Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the June 15th total of 21,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 47.2% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 78.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 191.18% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.11%.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

