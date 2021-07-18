Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.54.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$4.26 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.95.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

