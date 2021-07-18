Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells $5,561,600.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $5,561,600.00.

Shares of CRCT opened at $33.29 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $24,868,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $9,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

