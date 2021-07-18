Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells $5,561,600.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $5,561,600.00.
Shares of CRCT opened at $33.29 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
