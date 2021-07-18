Crown (CCK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect Crown to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CCK opened at $103.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.05. Crown has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

