Crown Hits Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $718.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,708.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.39 or 0.01382588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00388426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00082030 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003957 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,638,083 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

