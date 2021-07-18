CryptoFranc (XCHF) 24-Hour Volume Tops $33,839.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $33,839.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.10 or 0.00811368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

XCHF is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

