CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get CSP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 million, a P/E ratio of 507.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69. CSP has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.