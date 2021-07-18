CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Lifted to Buy at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $6.30 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSRLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CSR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get CSR alerts:

OTCMKTS CSRLF opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74. CSR has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, and Property. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, inclose Façades, bricks and roofing.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.