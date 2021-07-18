CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Down 71.5% in June

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the June 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURR opened at $0.58 on Friday. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1,114.37% and a negative return on equity of 155.00%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology focused vertically integrated drug delivery and product development company in the pharmaceutical, and health and wellness markets. It focuses on the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to enhance drug safety, efficacy, and patient adherence.

