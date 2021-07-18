CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight Sells 29,046 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $479,259.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,117. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $669,926.88.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,543,329.01.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter worth $16,779,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter worth $6,517,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CURO Group by 1,536.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CURO Group by 289.5% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

